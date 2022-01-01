What The Food Truck

Go
Popular Items

WTF Burger$10.99
8oz seasoned burger served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with any of our WTF toppings. Served with a side of fries.
Fried Cheesecake$7.00
Fried cheesecake rolled cinnamon sugar topping served with a homemade strawberry sauce, chocolate sauce, and whip cream.
Sweet Tea$1.99
Homemade sweetened tea
WTF Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Seasoned and grilled chicken sandwich served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with any of our WTF toppings. Served with a side of fries.
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Hand breaded fried chicken breast tossed in a wet Nashville hot seasoning served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun with pickles and ranch. Served with a side of fries.
Philly Cheese Steak$12.99
Philly Cheese Steak on a six inch hoagie roll. Grilled with green peppers and onions. Topped with mayo and melted cheese. Served with a side of seasoned French fries.
Ranch$0.25
WTF Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Seasoned, breaded, and fried chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with any of our WTF toppings.
WTF Wrap$4.99
Large tortilla shell stuffed with any WTF toppings of choice. Served with a side of fries.
Location

Sumter

Sumter SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
