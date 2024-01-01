Fried rice in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve fried rice
Thai Table Wichita - 3570 N Woodlawn Blvd # 100
3570 N Woodlawn Blvd # 100, Wichita
|FR4. Ka Nha Fried Rice
|$11.95
This popular Asian green, ka nha (also known as gai lan), is stir-fried with rice, onion, and egg, in a light soy & garlic seasoning
|FR1. House Fried Rice
|$11.95
Egg, onion, tomato, and scallion in house soy & garlic seasoning
|FR3. Basil Fried Rice
|$11.95
Egg, onion, bell pepper, fresh basil in garlic-soy seasoning
The Bistro - 124 S. Broadway
124 S. Broadway, Wichita
|*STUDENT SPECIAL* Italian Fried Rice
|$12.00
Italian Fried Rice
This fusion dish featured crispy pancetta, marinated and roasted Mediterranean vegetables, and house made nut free pesto, all served with fried jasmine rice, and finished with a runny egg and herbs! $12
Meet the Student: Stephanie Kirkpatrick
Cooking has always been important in my life. From making cookies with grandma to my father grilling on spring and summer weekends or even the whole family making a meal for a holiday, it's always something we've done together. Cooking is my way of spreading love and comfort. Growing up I watched Iron Chef and always wanted to do some experimenting of my own. Now as an adult I am blossoming into the Chef I've always dreamed of. This special came from my love of Italian food and Asian Food with a dash of coziness. I wanted to incorporate some of my childhood into the dish and used my father's grilled veggies as a base for my roasted veggies in the rice. I am pleased to share my little dish of love and comfort to you all.