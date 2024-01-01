Fried rice in Wichita

Italian Fried Rice

This fusion dish featured crispy pancetta, marinated and roasted Mediterranean vegetables, and house made nut free pesto, all served with fried jasmine rice, and finished with a runny egg and herbs! $12

Meet the Student: Stephanie Kirkpatrick

Cooking has always been important in my life. From making cookies with grandma to my father grilling on spring and summer weekends or even the whole family making a meal for a holiday, it's always something we've done together. Cooking is my way of spreading love and comfort. Growing up I watched Iron Chef and always wanted to do some experimenting of my own. Now as an adult I am blossoming into the Chef I've always dreamed of. This special came from my love of Italian food and Asian Food with a dash of coziness. I wanted to incorporate some of my childhood into the dish and used my father's grilled veggies as a base for my roasted veggies in the rice. I am pleased to share my little dish of love and comfort to you all.

