Wicked Cantina

Hand Made Austin style Tex Mex favorites, plus American classics with a modern, full service, family friendly vibe. Full liquor bar and ample parking await you. Stop in during Happy Hour 12-5 Daily and All Day Sunday for the best House Margarita in town!

1603 N Tamiami Trail

Popular Items

Wicked Taco$5.70
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato.
Power Bowl$12.95
A large bowl layered with rice, lettuce, black beans, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and shredded chicken.
Queso$10.95
House blend of cheese, chiles and onions. Served with freshly made chips.
Chicken Enchilada Plate$13.95
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken and green sauce, covered in green chile sauce with sour cream garnish. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Favorito Burrito$15.95
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo and Jack cheese, rolled and grilled. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Wicked Taco Plate$13.95
Two crispy corn taco shells filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Quesadilla$10.95
Large grilled flour tortilla filled with Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Chips & Salsa$2.95
Wicked Queso$12.95
Queso heaped with ground beef, pico and guacamole. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Guacamole$10.55
Freshly made to order. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
1603 N Tamiami Trail

Sarasota FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
