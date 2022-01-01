Sarasota Mexican restaurants you'll love
Island House Taqueria
2773 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota
|Popular items
|BatataTaco
|$4.00
Sweet potato, black beans, sliced avocado, garlic paste, salsa verde.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.00
Rotisserie Pork, Pineapple, Onion, Cilantro, on soft corn tortillas
|Birria Taco
|$4.00
3 Pepper Burrito
14 N Lemon Ave, Sarasota
|Popular items
|QUESADILLA
|$8.50
Quesadilla using our famous 12" fresh pressed tortilla. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
|SALAD
|$8.50
Ummm....its a Salad.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
|SIDE OF RICE & BEANS
|$2.50
8-ounce side of rice & beans. Enough for 1-2 people : )
Wicked Cantina
1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
|Popular items
|Favorito Burrito
|$14.95
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo and Jack cheese, rolled and grilled. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
|Wicked Taco Plate
|$10.94
Two crispy corn taco shells filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
|Power Bowl
|$11.95
A large bowl layered with rice, lettuce, black beans, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and shredded chicken.