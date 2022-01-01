Sarasota Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Sarasota restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Sarasota

Island House Taqueria image

TACOS

Island House Taqueria

2773 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BatataTaco$4.00
Sweet potato, black beans, sliced avocado, garlic paste, salsa verde.
Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Rotisserie Pork, Pineapple, Onion, Cilantro, on soft corn tortillas
Birria Taco$4.00
More about Island House Taqueria
3 Pepper Burrito image

TACOS

3 Pepper Burrito

14 N Lemon Ave, Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (1880 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
QUESADILLA$8.50
Quesadilla using our famous 12" fresh pressed tortilla. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
SALAD$8.50
Ummm....its a Salad.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
SIDE OF RICE & BEANS$2.50
8-ounce side of rice & beans. Enough for 1-2 people : )
More about 3 Pepper Burrito
Wicked Cantina image

 

Wicked Cantina

1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Favorito Burrito$14.95
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo and Jack cheese, rolled and grilled. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Wicked Taco Plate$10.94
Two crispy corn taco shells filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Power Bowl$11.95
A large bowl layered with rice, lettuce, black beans, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and shredded chicken.
More about Wicked Cantina

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sarasota

Tacos

Burritos

Salmon

Quesadillas

Waffles

Tagliatelle

Sliders

Carne Asada

Map

More near Sarasota to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (119 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet

Pinellas Park

No reviews yet

Ellenton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston