Wired Cup

Independently run local cafe featuring unique menu items with a nostalgic vibe.

440 N Reading Rd

Popular Items

#3 Smoked Ribeye, Egg & Cheese$9.95
Authentic Smoked Ribeye Steak, Scrambled Eggs, Provolone, Garlic Aioli, on Toasted Bagel.
#1 Egg & Cheese Bagel$5.50
16 oz Hot Coffee$2.75
20 oz Tropical Livewire$5.00
20 oz Iced Caramel Latte$5.25
#2 Thick Cut Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel$6.95
Naked Bagel$3.00
20 oz Wired Cup Cold Brew$5.25
Bagel & Cream Cheese$4.75
#12 Turkey Club$10.50
Sliced Turkey, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
Ephrata PA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
