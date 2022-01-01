Go
Wisconsin On Tap image

Wisconsin On Tap

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

N88W16521 Main Street

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

BYO Burger$10.00
Swine is Fine$15.00
Grilled Bacon & Ground Beef, Tomato Bacon Jam, Cheddar Cheese Skirt, and Bacon Aioli
Blue Cheese$0.50
Jumbo Wings$11.00
Smoked, Fried, and Grilled
Hand Battered Cheese Curds$11.00
Hand Battered Cheese Curds served with Buttermilk Ranch
Drop Dead Chicken Sandwich$12.00
12 Hour Drop Dead Honey Blonde Brine, Battered and Topped with Whole Grain Beer Mustard, and Spicy Pickles.
House Fries$3.00
Beer Battered Cod$10.00
2 Pieces of Spotted Cow Battered Cod
Wisco Poutine$13.00
Thick Cut Fries, Lager and Onion Demi-Glace, Cheddar Cheese Curds & Smoked Bacon!
Jalapeno Popper Flatbread$14.00
Peppered Cream Cheese, Thinly Sliced Jalapenos, Pepper Cheese, Smoked Bacon, and a Ranch Drizzle
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

N88W16521 Main Street, Menomonee Falls WI 53051

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-

No reviews yet

Our cozy Irish Pub makes you feel like your on the Emerald Isle itself. With great food & beverages it's the perfect place for gathering at the pub to meet with friends or order out! We have one of the best views a restaurant can ask for overlooking the waterfall of the Menomonee River & hope to see you soon!

Kraverz Frozen Custard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GrinderVille Grinders & Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kaffeehaus

No reviews yet

A relaxed cafe serving inspired drinks and delicious food as well as creative products.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Wisconsin On Tap

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston