Wiscow Middleton

WisCow Pizza & Wings, a virtual kitchen concept found within the walls of multiple Monk’s Bar & Grill locations in Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Plover, Wisconsin. Bringing you gourmet pizzas, smoked wings, creamy white cheddar macaroni dishes and more right to your door! Online Ordering, takeout or delivery available.

8313 MURPHY DR

Popular Items

14" Tater Tot Bacon Mac N Cheesy Pizza$21.99
White Cheddar Mac, Cheddar Cheese, Tater Tots, Bacon, and Garlic
20 Smoked Bone-In Wings$25.99
Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
5 Smoked Bone-In Wings$8.99
Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
14" Deluxe Pizza$21.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions and Green Peppers
10 Smoked Boneless Wings$14.99
Naked boneless wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
10 Smoked Bone-In Wings$14.99
Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
14" Create-Your-Own Pizza$13.99
Choose your size, crust, and toppings.
Fried Ravioli$9.99
Lightly fried cheese ravioli - topped with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with marinara sauce.
14" Wisconsin Pizza Fries$12.99
Our hand-tossed thick pizza crust loaded with cheese and garlic, sliced perfectly for dipping into our classic marinara sauce.
14" Spicy Meatball Pizza$21.99
Italian meatballs, Sriracha, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese
Location

8313 MURPHY DR

MIDDLETON WI

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
