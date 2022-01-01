Wits End Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
9603 Deereco Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9603 Deereco Rd
Lutherville MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mother's North Grille
A place you can feel at home!
Magooby's Joke House
Come in and enjoy!
Gibby's Seafood & Gourmet Market
Come on in and enjoy!
Nick's Grandstand Grill
Come in and enjoy!