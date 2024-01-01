WNB Factory - Dacula 2
Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
2515 Fence Rd, Dacula GA 30019
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Tapatia - 2300 LIAM AVE SUITE 101
No Reviews
2300 LIAM AVE SUITE 101 DACULA, GA 30019
View restaurant