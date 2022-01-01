Wolf's Ridge Brewing is a family owned and operated craft brewery and restaurant, created as a result of our long and deepening love for both craft beer and food. Wolf's Ridge Brewing was born through the deep desire of the owners to create a gathering space for other craft beer and food lovers in the downtown Columbus community. Our goal is to build a microbrewery and restaurant that becomes a proud member of the community, where we provide our patrons with a wonderful dining and drinking experience.

The concept is centered on the idea that, by focusing on craft and locally sourced products as much as possible, we are staying true to our primary goal of supporting and emulating the community in which we reside. For the most current seasonal Brunch, Taproom Lunch, and Dinner Menus, please visit our website.



215 N 4th Street