Go
Toast

Woodfire Dundee

Come in and enjoy!!

PIZZA

127 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (150 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Red Pepper & Goat Cheese$18.00
Basil pesto, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, artichokes and red onion
Sausage$15.50
Fresh mozzarella, sauce, sausage
Tuscan Fries$6.00
Idaho potatoes cooked in duck fat, finished with Grana Padano, garlic, fresh herbs & black truffle sea salt
Pepperoni$15.50
Fresh mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni
Sausage & Pepperoni$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, sausage
Chicken Bacon Ranch$18.00
House-made ranch, diced white meat chicken, bacon, fresh mozzarella, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, green onions
Margherita$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, sauce, crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
Sausage & Mushroom$16.50
Fresh mozzarella, sauce, fennel sausage, mushrooms
Cheese$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, sauce, crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
Fig & Pig$18.00
Fig preserves, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, bacon, arugula, Grana Padano, figs, honey drizzle
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

127 W Main St

West Dundee IL

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DC Cobbs East Dundee

No reviews yet

Burgers & Brews

Elder + Oat

No reviews yet

Cozy local coffee shop and micro-bakery that was opened by a group of friends who are passionate about hospitality, natural + clean ingredients and an atmosphere that is a home away from home. Welcome, friends.
Morning: try a scone, a donut, or sweet focaccia! Sip on our Celebration Latte, you won't regret it.
Mid-Morning: Focaccia slices and seasonal fresh spreads offer a sweet/savory alternative that fills the belly and the soul.
We also offer Adult and Kid Lunch Boxes.
Take Home: Everything. You can't go wrong, unless you leave empty handed.
Seating: Indoor work spaces with power and internet, Family Style Tables with plenty of board games, a cozy corner to cuddle up or outdoor seating to take in the sunrise.

Bleuroot

No reviews yet

Farm to Table

Benedict's Eggs and More

No reviews yet

OPEN for Curbside Pick up! Call when you arrive we will bring your order out to you!
847-836-2222

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston