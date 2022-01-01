Woodfire Dundee

Elder + Oat

Cozy local coffee shop and micro-bakery that was opened by a group of friends who are passionate about hospitality, natural + clean ingredients and an atmosphere that is a home away from home. Welcome, friends.

Morning: try a scone, a donut, or sweet focaccia! Sip on our Celebration Latte, you won't regret it.

Mid-Morning: Focaccia slices and seasonal fresh spreads offer a sweet/savory alternative that fills the belly and the soul.

We also offer Adult and Kid Lunch Boxes.

Take Home: Everything. You can't go wrong, unless you leave empty handed.

Seating: Indoor work spaces with power and internet, Family Style Tables with plenty of board games, a cozy corner to cuddle up or outdoor seating to take in the sunrise.

