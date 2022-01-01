Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Woodland Hills

Go
Woodland Hills restaurants
Toast

Woodland Hills restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Nicola's Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Nicola's Kitchen

20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Basil, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese. On a Toasted Sesame Roll. Choice of Side Salad.
Grilled Chicken Caesar$20.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Croutons. Traditional Caesar Dressing.
*Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
More about Nicola's Kitchen
Grilled Chicken Chipotle Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

White Harte Pub

22456 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Chipotle Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, homemade spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato with or without bacon (specify on notes) served on brioche bun. Side of onion rings.
More about White Harte Pub
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Grilled Chicken$15.99
avocado, tomato, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, sourdough
California Grilled Chicken$15.99
avocado, bacon, tomato, swiss, mayo, sourdough
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodland Hills

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chopped Salad

Chicken Salad

Cake

Cappuccino

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Pies

Tuna Salad

Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (880 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (706 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (558 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston