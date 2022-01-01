Worth Takeaway

Go
Toast

Boutique Restaurant specializing in craft sandwiches.

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

218 West Main Street • $$

Avg 5 (2359 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Bites W/ Fries$11.00
8-10 bites served with French fries and choice of dipping sauce: honey sriracha, buffalo, bleu cheese, ranch, ketchup.
Fries$2.50
Seasoned fries
Turkey Bacon Club$15.50
Roasted turkey, bacon, dressed greens, tomato, sriracha aioli, avocado, on City Bakery ciabatta.
Spicy Candied BLT$15.50
Sriracha candied bacon, sliced tomato, red onion, Serrano aioli, Bibb lettuce, and smashed avocado on cheddar-jalapeno sourdough.
Crispy Chicken$15.50
Crispy chicken breast, house made pickles, lettuce, Sriracha honey, mayo, on ciabatta.
Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.50
Crispy chicken breast, thick cut bacon, house ranch, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, on brioche.
Buffalo Chicken$15.50
Crispy chicken breast in buffalo sauce, carrot celery slaw, ranch spread, bleu cheese crumbles, on soft ciabatta.
Cuban$13.50
Cuban pork, smoked ham, havarti, house made pickles, dijonnaise, on a pressed hoagie roll.
Banana Pudding$5.00
House made vanilla pudding with real vanilla beans layered with slices of banana, Nilla wafers, and fresh whipped cream and topped with flaky Malden salt.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

218 West Main Street

Mesa AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
