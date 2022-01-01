Go
Yoshiharu Ramen - Eastvale

Authentic Japanese Noodle Bar featured by the O.C. Register as Top Ramen Noodle Place in O.C.!
Our ramen broth is boiled for 10 hours to saturate the soup with our signature rich and savory taste!

4910 HAMNER AVENUE SUITE 150

Popular Items

Spicy Beef Bowl$12.50
Steamed white rice topped with thinly sliced ribeye and spicy beef sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
Out: Eel Sauce
In: Imitation Crab Meat, Avocado, Shrimp Tempura
Tonkotsu Shoyu$16.50
Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base and garlic paste topped with pork chashu, green onions, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, wakame, and sesame seeds.
Gyoza$7.00
Pork and vegetable dumplings served fried or grilled with gyoza sauce
Baked Salmon & Shrimp Tempura Roll$16.00
Out: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
In: Shrimp Tempura, Imitation Crab, Avocado
Chicken Ramen$16.50
Vegetable broth with chicken base topped with chicken chashu, green onion, bean sprout, wood ear mushroom and sesame seeds.
Tonkotsu Miso$16.50
Pork bone broth with miso paste topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wood ear mushrooms, wakame, and sesame seeds.
Spicy Miso LV1$17.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, corn, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame and sesame seeds.
Spicy Miso LV2$17.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, corn, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame and sesame seeds.
Tonkotsu Black$17.50
Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base and garlic paste topped with pork chashu, green onion, bean sprout, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoots, roasted black garlic oil and sesame seeds.
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

