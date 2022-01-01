Go
Young Shin's Famous Korean

Authentic and affordable Korean cuisine in Coeur d'Alene. Eat in the Pavilion or take your meal to go.

7777 Heartland

Popular Items

Ramyun$6.50
Kim Bap$6.00
Monday Kimbap$5.00
Pancake$6.00
Mozzarella Stick$5.00
Kid Bap$6.00
6 Wings$8.00
Top Bap: Rice, Lettuce, Kimchi, your choice of meat
Mandu 5 For 5$$5.00
Bibimbap$10.00
7777 Heartland

Coeur D Alene ID

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
