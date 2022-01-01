118 Main Street Kitchen & Spirits
Come in and enjoy!
118 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
118 Main Street
West Upton MA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blackstone Valley Tech
Hours of Operation
Tuesday- Friday 10:30 – 12:45
Call for Reservations
(508) 529-7758 ext. 3109
The Rock a Local Roadhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Valley Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Stephanie's Daily Grind
Local coffee shop with a wide selection of hot and iced fresh brewed flavored coffees, bagels, muffins, breakfast and lunch sandwiches plus many gluten free options.