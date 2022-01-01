Go
118 Main Street Kitchen & Spirits

118 Main Street

Popular Items

Beet Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese, Shallots, Almonds, House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette (GF)
Broccolini$8.00
(GF) Sautéed with Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
Parmesan Fries$7.00
Crunchy French Fries dusted with
Parmesan Cheese and Sea Salt
Blackened Kielbasa$12.00
with a Cilantro Horseradish Sauce (GF)
Affogato$7.00
Fried Brussels$10.00
Crispy Bacon, Sweet Chili Lime Soy Sauce
House Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Shallots, Olives, House Made Crouton, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Charcuterie$26.00
Cured Meats, Local Cheeses, House Accompaniments
Meatballs$12.00
Beef Meatball with a Brandy, Shallot, Mushroom Cream Sauce with Cracked Pepper
Prisoner Red Blend$70.00
Location

118 Main Street

West Upton MA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
