2 Penguins Tap & Grill

When the temperatures rise, there is no better place to be than the Two Penguins Beergarden and Patio. Come enjoy a unique outdoor drinking and dining experience, unlike any other patio around. We’re thrilled to announce the recent addition of Giant Jenga, Cornhole and more outdoor games to come! Want to bring Fido? Well behaved and leashed dogs are welcome and our patio isn’t just for those drinking. With a designated spot for non-smokers, our outdoor terrace is also family-friendly. We offer our full food and drink menu to those dining outside, with our well-known great service too. Whether you choose sun or shade, we’re excited to spend more time with you!

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

13065 E Briarwood Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (430 reviews)

Popular Items

House Pork Green Chile
Topped with cheddar cheese and green onion and served with a warm flour tortilla.
2 Penguins Boneless Chicken Bites$9.50
Our secret recipe fried chicken, comes with your choice of sauce; whiskey BBQ, Asian soy, traditional buffalo or whole grain honey mustard.
Fish N Chips$15.50
Alaskan cod dipped in Odell’s Rupture IPA beer batter, fried to perfection, then served with slaw, cilantro tarter sauce and fries.
Sliders$10.00
Come in orders of three for 9 (please no mix and match)
Beef Sliders - beef patty with lettuce, tomato, comeback sauce and crispy onion straws.
Al’s Fried Chicken Slider - signature recipe chicken, whole grain honey mustard and pickles.
BLT Slider - hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
BBQ Pork Sliders - slow roasted pork, whiskey BBQ sauce and coleslaw.
SD Fries$5.00
Al's Fried Chicken Family$49.00
A chicken and a half, 12 pieces, 6 blueberry cornbread muffins, quart of slaw.
Al's Fried Chicken Plate$17.50
Half a chicken cut into breast, thigh, drumstick and wing, blueberry cornbread muffins, coleslaw.
Al's Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
Signature recipe boneless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, all on a potato bun served with fries and a side of ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, carrot, celery, ranch dressing in a jalapeño tortilla served with choice of side
Whiskey BBQ Cheddar Bacon$14.50
Aged cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, whiskey BBQ sauce, fried onion straws, lettuce and tomato.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

13065 E Briarwood Ave

Centennial CO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

