41st Street Pub & Aircraft Sales
Open today 12:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
130 41st St S,Ste 105
Birmingham, AL 35212
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
130 41st St S,Ste 105, Birmingham AL 35212
Nearby restaurants
Parkside on 5th
Bespoke Bar in the original Avondale Marble Works building with the coolest courtyard in town. Elevated food options as well as great drinks and service.
Ferus on 41st
Come in and enjoy!
Saw's BBQ Avondale
Southern BBQ and Soul Food
Saturn - Birmingham
Come in and enjoy!