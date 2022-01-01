Go
41st Street Pub & Aircraft Sales image

41st Street Pub & Aircraft Sales

Open today 12:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

130 41st St S,Ste 105

Birmingham, AL 35212

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am

Location

130 41st St S,Ste 105, Birmingham AL 35212

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Parkside on 5th

No reviews yet

Bespoke Bar in the original Avondale Marble Works building with the coolest courtyard in town. Elevated food options as well as great drinks and service.

Ferus on 41st

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saw's BBQ Avondale

No reviews yet

Southern BBQ and Soul Food

Saturn - Birmingham

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

41st Street Pub & Aircraft Sales

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston