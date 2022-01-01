Go
Ferus on 41st

430 41st St S, Birmingham, AL 35222

Popular Items

Ferus Beef and Cheddar$9.00
Slow roasted ribeye, beer cheese, OUR sauce, toasted leidenheimer
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
BLT$9.00
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted sourdough
Smashburger$13.00
Double Smash Patty Burger with American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, and Shaved Red Onion on a toasted Brioche Bun. Served with Fries and a Pickle Beyond Burger Available upon request +$2
Pimento Cheese Burger$14.00
Pimento cheese, jalapeno jelly, applewood smoked bacon
Side Ranch$0.50
French Dip Special$9.00
Wings$15.00
Kid Tenders$7.00
NICKS HOT CHICKEN$15.00
Location

430 41st St S, Birmingham, AL 35222

Birmingham AL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

