44 Canteen

Come in and enjoy!
Casual Food, Craft Beer & Cocktails.

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

21 N 9th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (689 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Dip$5.50
Fried White Corn Tortilla Chips. Choice of Two Sauces
Chicken Tacos$8.50
Flour Tortilla, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, ‘PBR’ Beer Pulled & Seasoned Chicken, Lime Aioli, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco
Philly Steak Tacos$11.50
Flour Tortilla, Seasoned Fries, ‘Boulevard’ IPA Marinated Steak, Miso-grilled Onions, Roasted Poblano, Valentina-Butter Sauce, Queso Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Pickled ‘Hop-a-peños’
Fries$5.50
House-Cut Seasoned Russet Potatoes
Sloppy Disco Fries$11.00
House-Made Seasoned Fries, Queso Sauce, Chicken Chorizo, Smoked Chile Sauce, Sharp Cheddar, Pickled 'hop-A-Peños', Cilantro. Substitute: Pinto Bean & Roasted Poblano
Korean Steak Tacos$11.50
Flour Tortilla, Shaved Cabbage, ‘Boulevard’ IPA Marinated Steak, Chihuahua Cheese, Ssamjang Mayonnaise, House-Made Cucumber Kimchi, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Cilantro
Sweet Potato Wedges$7.00
Baked, Fried & Seasoned
Fish Tacos$8.75
Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, Spice Rubbed & Pan Seared Tilapia, Lime Aioli, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro
Mojo Salad$9.00
Lettuce, Shaved Cabbage, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Pinto Bean-Roasted Poblano & Corn Pico, Red Onion, Radish, Mojo Vinaigrette, Crisp Tortilla Strips
Shrimp Tacos$9.50
Flour Tortilla, Shaved Cabbage, Mojo Vinaigrette, Tempura-Battered Shrimp, Ssamjang Mayonnaise, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Radish
Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

21 N 9th St

Columbia MO

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
