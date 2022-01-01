Go
4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck

FRENCH FRIES

382 N Orlando Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Poke Bowl - Spicy$12.00
Pan seared shrimp tossed in Hawaiian poke sauce, served over white rice, Asian slaw, carrots & avocado, with sriracha mayo drizzle and sesame seeds
LP Burger$12.00
The Cuban-ish$10.00
Pork slow roasted on our Big Green Egg topped with Swiss Cheese, house-pickled pickles and dijonaise. Served on a French loaf and pressed.
Coke$2.00
Bulgogi Beef Bowl - Spicy$11.00
Tender beef simmered in bulgogi sauce served over white rice with pepper jack cheese, Asian slaw, green chili aioli drizzle
and chopped cilantro
Bourbon Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled chicken topped with bourbon mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon , lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll.
Shrimp Tacos - Spicy$11.00
Blackened shrimp, cabbage, firecracker sauce
Grilled Chicken Tacos$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese, green chili aioli drizzle, chopped cilantro
Bulgogi Beef Tacos - Spicy$10.00
Slow roasted beef simmered in bulgogi sauce, with Asian slaw, pepper jack cheese, green chili aioli drizzle and chopped cilantro
Blackened Mahi Tacos - Extra Spicy$12.00
Blackened Mahi filet topped with tropical slaw, cilantro, habanero crema
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

382 N Orlando Ave

Cocoa Beach FL

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
