4th Street Fillin Station

4th Street Fillin serves casual upscale menu items, weekend brunch, plant based options, craft beer & handcrafted cocktails. Indoor & outdoor seating. Family & pet friendly.

FRENCH FRIES

382 N Orlando Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)

Popular Items

Impossible Burger - Vegan$12.00
6oz. Impossible burger patty topped iwth cabbage, tomato, onion and avocado with a lime crema drizzle on a kaiser roll
Blackened Mahi Tacos$12.00
Blackened Mahi filet topped with tropical slaw, cilantro, habanero crema
4th Street Corn - Vegan, Spicy$5.00
A fresh corn cob rolled in sriracha mayo, sprinkled with chili powder, cojita cheese, cilantro and a lime wedge - Veganize it with no cheese
Grilled Chicken Tacos$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese, green chili aioli drizzle, chopped cilantro
Cauliflower Tacos - Vegan$10.00
Two corn and flour tortillas, brown sugar dusted cauliflower, lightly fried, topped with roasted black bean and corn salsa, maple-sriracha glaze and lime crema
The 2AM Burger - Spicy$12.00
6oz. Burger on a brioche bun topped with bacon, hash browns, cheddar cheese and a fried egg and drizzled with Maple Sriracha Sauce.
Cauliflower Bites - Vegan, Spicy$9.00
Lightly fried cauliflower tossed in your choice of Spicy Chili Garlic, Mango Habanero or Buffalo Sauce, topped with green onions and toasted sesame seeds
Mac & Cheese$4.00
Penne pasta tossed in a creamy parmesan and cheddar bechamel sauce
Sweet Potato Poke Bowl - Vegan, Spicy$10.00
Diced sweet potatoes tossed in Hawaiian poke sauce, served over white rice, cabbage, black bean & corn salsa with avocado, sriracha mayo drizzle, green onions and toasted sesame seeds
Smoked Wings - Spicy$11.00
Smoked on the Big Green Egg™ & then char-grilled. Your choice
of Mango Habanero, Sweet BBQ, Buffalo, Jerk, Garlic Parmesan
or Bulgogi
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

382 N Orlando Ave

Cocoa beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

