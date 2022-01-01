Go
A Tavola - Winchester

Now enjoy A Tavola at home with all of our take out options, Dinner, The Pantry, Holiday Menus and so much more!

SEAFOOD • SALADS

34 Church St • $$

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)

Popular Items

Bolognese$29.00
Classic Italian ragu made of beef, pork, veal, tomato and vegetable tossed with fresh mafaldine pasta, topped with parmesan
Kids Chicken Tenders$12.00
Fried chicken tenders served with carrots and potatoes
Chocolate Chip Cookies$13.00
One Dozen fresh baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chicken$27.00
Marinated and roasted 1/2 chicken served with and early spring panzanella salad
Spaghetti Carbonara$26.00
guanciale, prosciutto, farm fresh eggs & pecorino
Antipasti$22.00
Prosciutto de Parma, house made ricotta, pickles, marinated olives, cannellini bean dip topped w/ crispy garlic and chili & a salumi of the chefs choosing
Mixed Greens$12.00
Local mixed greens dressed with balsamic vin. with house pickles
Burrata$16.00
A ball of fresh burrata served with fall spice roasted pears & thyme
Antipasti a la Carte
You can pick and choose to make your own custom charcuterie board
Caesar$13.00
Romaine and Tuscan kale dressed with a classic caesar dressing, shaved parmesan and sourdough croutons
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

34 Church St

Winchester MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
