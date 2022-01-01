Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Troy
  • /
  • Achatz Pies - Madison Heights - 354 John R Road
Banner picView gallery

Achatz Pies - Madison Heights - 354 John R Road

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

354 John R Road

Troy, MI 48085

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

354 John R Road, Troy MI 48085

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chick'nCone Madison Heights
orange star4.5 • 8
361 A W 14 Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Ima – Mad Heights
orange starNo Reviews
32203 John R Rd. Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Edamame Sushi NU Asian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
31632 John R Rd,Ste A Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Renshaw Lounge
orange star4.2 • 666
210 E 14 Mile Rd. Clawson, MI 48017
View restaurantnext
Eat Lebanese
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Metro Parkway Sterling Heights, MI 48310
View restaurantnext
NKD Pizza - Sterling Heights
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Metropolitan Parkway Sterling Heights, MI 48310
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Troy

Detroit Wing Company - Troy
orange star4.6 • 4,415
2900 W. Maple Rd Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's Catering - Troy
orange star4.7 • 3,835
645 E Big Beaver Rd Troy, MI 48083
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek
orange star4.8 • 3,202
708 West Big Beaver Road Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Troy
orange star4.8 • 2,348
766 West Big Beaver Road Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
orange star4.5 • 1,163
2149 Crooks Rd Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Troy, MI
orange star4.7 • 637
198 E. Big Beaver Troy Troy, MI 48083
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Troy

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.9 (28 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Achatz Pies - Madison Heights - 354 John R Road

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston