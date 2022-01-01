Go
Toast

Achilitos Taqueria

Fresh Mexican Food

38 Hyde park ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Burrito*$9.00
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde
Cheese Pupusa*$3.50
cheese stuffed into a thick corn tortilla, served with salsa and curtido (jalapeno pickled slaw)
Chicken Empanada*$3.50
Crispy chicken and cheese empanada
Yucca Fries Side*$6.00
Revuelta Pupusa*$3.50
Grilled Chicken Bowl*$9.00
Your choice bowl served with grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde
Chicharron Pupusa*$3.50
pork and cheese stuffed into a thick corn tortilla, served with salsa and curtido (jalapeno pickled slaw)
Chips and Queso*$4.50
Seasoned chips and 4oz Queso
Chips and Guacamole*$4.50
Seasoned chips and 4oz Guacamole
Plantain Burrito*$9.00
Sweet plantains, mango salsa, guacamole, cilantro rice, black beans, cheese, chipotle mayo. Mango salsa contains onions, cilantro, tomato.
See full menu

Location

38 Hyde park ave

Hyde park MA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bukhara

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Third Cliff Bakery

No reviews yet

Online ordering is for a limited selection of our items on weekends only. Orders must be in by noon the day before pick up. Email hello@thirdcliffbakery.com with any questions.
Cafe hours: Wed-Sun 8am-3pm

The Dogwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brassica Kitchen + Cafe

No reviews yet

Brassica Kitchen + Café was founded by the Whisk pop-up team, bringing creative and comfortable cuisine to Forest Hills.
By day we are Brassica Cafe, serving good coffee, made from scratch pastries & sandwiches.
Evenings Tuesday-Saturday we are Brassica Kitchen, fermentation forward food & drink with locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. We are a passionate team obsessed with exploring the unknown and sharing the results. Our hospitality is casual, friendly, and honest. Come see us, it might just be your thing.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston