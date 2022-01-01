Calamari in Albany
Albany restaurants that serve calamari
More about Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
PASTA
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
211 First Ave W, Albany
|Calamari
|$12.00
Bread, deep fried and served with house pesto aioli.
More about House of Noodle LLC
NOODLES
House of Noodle LLC
2025 Santiam Hwy SE, Albany
|Crispy Calamari
|$8.95
Lightly battered and fried golden. Served with house-made plum sauce.
|Spicy Calamari & Shrimps
|$16.95
Spiced with fresh chili, garlic, onion, carrot, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil.
|Calamari Garlic Sauce
|$14.95
Stir-fried calamari with garlic, onion, mushroom, and broccoli.