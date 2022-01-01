Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Albany

Albany restaurants that serve calamari

Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant image

PASTA

Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant

211 First Ave W, Albany

Avg 4.7 (169 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$12.00
Bread, deep fried and served with house pesto aioli.
More about Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
House of Noodle LLC image

NOODLES

House of Noodle LLC

2025 Santiam Hwy SE, Albany

Avg 4.8 (93 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Calamari$8.95
Lightly battered and fried golden. Served with house-made plum sauce.
Spicy Calamari & Shrimps$16.95
Spiced with fresh chili, garlic, onion, carrot, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil.
Calamari Garlic Sauce$14.95
Stir-fried calamari with garlic, onion, mushroom, and broccoli.
More about House of Noodle LLC
