Albertos Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
2736 S Queen St
Location
2736 S Queen St
York PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
South County Brewing
Casual, inviting, but polished. Craft beer is our specialty but our food will leave you craving more.
Taco House
Come in and enjoy!
BRIDGEWATER PUBLIC HOUSE
Come in and enjoy!
Wyndridge Farm
Come in and enjoy!