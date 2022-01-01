Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Italian subs in
Alcoa
/
Alcoa
/
Italian Subs
Alcoa restaurants that serve italian subs
Subs and Such
248 S Calderwood St, Alcoa
No reviews yet
12" Italian Sub
$11.99
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni and Mozzarella
6" Italian Sub
$6.59
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni and Mozzarella
More about Subs and Such
PIZZA
Metro Pizza - Alcoa
1084 Hunters Xing, Alcoa
Avg 4.8
(241 reviews)
Chicago Italian Beef Sub
$10.00
More about Metro Pizza - Alcoa
Chef Salad
