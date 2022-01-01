Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Alcoa

Alcoa restaurants
Toast

Alcoa restaurants that serve italian subs

Item pic

 

Subs and Such

248 S Calderwood St, Alcoa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
12" Italian Sub$11.99
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni and Mozzarella
6" Italian Sub$6.59
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni and Mozzarella
More about Subs and Such
Metro Pizza image

PIZZA

Metro Pizza - Alcoa

1084 Hunters Xing, Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Chicago Italian Beef Sub$10.00
More about Metro Pizza - Alcoa

