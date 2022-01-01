Alley Rose
It is our sincere intention to provide our customers with the best in courteous service, delicious cuisine, and an attractive dining atmosphere.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
2013 Central Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2013 Central Ave
Kearney NE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
