Almond - Brigehampton

2495 Montauk Highway

Popular Items

Perogies For Ukraine$24.00
sagaponack potatoes, amagansett cabbage, dill pickled cauliflower, house cured salmon.
*All perogi sales donated to Ukraine Relief
Kimchi rice & egg$13.00
kimchi, fried rice & egg
Turkey Burger “Deluxe$27.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, fries
Crispy Chili Beef$39.00
sticky rice & aw wheatberries, pickled daikon, carrots, sunflower
Fries Mansour$13.00
with au poivre sauce, gruyere
Up Island Jerk Duck$42.00
alex’s sweet potato, tostones, coconut green seasoning, ian’s carrot chutney
Happy Valley Hamburger "Deluxe"$27.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, fries
Brussels w/ Pickled Chiles$12.00
Chicken$35.00
Brussels Sprouts Hot & Cold$19.00
in the style of caesar salad

2495 Montauk Highway

Bridgehampton NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
