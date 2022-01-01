Go
Aloha Bakery & Cafe

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1880 North Congress Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (378 reviews)

Popular Items

upside-down pineapple$5.95
Plain Waffle
Maui Melt$14.95
White albacore tuna served on our homemade rosemary focaccia bread or Croissant
Egg Sandwich$5.95
Create a Wrap$12.95
Guest Choice Of One Green, One Vegetable, One Cheese, One Protein Served With Guest Choice Of Side
Aloha Scramble$12.95
Scrambled eggs mixed with Portuguese sausage, onion, mushroom, cheddar cheese served with Hawaiian home fries (regular potatoes, sweet potato, pepper, onion) or steamed rice and a choice of toast or our daily Muffin.
Create Your Own Omelette$12.95
Four Eggs, first three ingredients included
Side Of Bacon (4)$5.95
1 Egg any Style$5.95
served with Hawaiian home fries (regular potatoes, sweet potato, pepper, onion) or steamed rice and a choice of toast or our daily Muffin.
Vegan cupcake$4.25
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1880 North Congress Ave

Boynton Beach FL

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
