ALOY THAI-BOULDER
Aloy, painstakingly brings authentic Thai ingredients and care into each dish they serve.Aloy Thai has not relented in creating the perfect healthy choices for Boulder residents with particular diets. Served without MSGs added,providing coconut oil,gluten free and vegetarian options, Aloy’s dishes cater to everyone, from the purist to the health conscious.
Popular Items
Location
2720 Canyon Blvd
Boulder CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
