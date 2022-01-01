Go
ALOY THAI-BOULDER

Aloy, painstakingly brings authentic Thai ingredients and care into each dish they serve.Aloy Thai has not relented in creating the perfect healthy choices for Boulder residents with particular diets. Served without MSGs added,providing coconut oil,gluten free and vegetarian options, Aloy’s dishes cater to everyone, from the purist to the health conscious.

2720 Canyon Blvd

Popular Items

D Drunken Noodle$16.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with egg, onion, bell pepper, Thai chilies, and Thai basil in a spicy garlic sauce.
Potstickers Pork$7.00
Ground pork, green onion, and spices stuffed in a dumpling shell. Come with sriracha and potsticker sauce.
D Pad Thai$16.00
Thin rice noodles stir fried in tangy pad thai sauce with egg, chopped tofu, green onion, red onion, and bean sprouts. Come with slice of lime and ground peanut.
D Pad See Eew$16.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with egg and broccoli in a sweet garlic soy sauce.
D Panang$17.00
Thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, and broccoli cooked in thick panang coconut curry. (contains shrimp paste)
D Green Curry$17.00
Thai basil, carrot, zucchini, and bell pepper cooked in green coconut curry. (contains shrimp
paste)
Pork Egg Rolls$8.00
Thin flaky pastry stuffed with ground pork, cabbage, carrots, and woonsen noodle, deep fried with sweet and sour sauce.
Vegetable Egg Rolls$8.00
Thin flaky pastry stuffed with cabbage, carrots, and woonsen noodle, deep fried and served with sweet and sour sauce.
Chicken Satay$12.00
Coconut milk glazed chicken skewers. Come with satay peanut sauce and cucumber dressing.
Crab Cheese Wonton$8.00
Cream cheese and crab meat stuffed in wonton shell. Come with sweet and sour sauce.
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

