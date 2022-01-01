Go
Toast

Always Ice Cream

Come in and enjoy!

196 Main St.

No reviews yet

Location

196 Main St.

Annapolis MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Acme Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

The best sports bar and grill on Main St in Annapolis! We are known for our wings, cheesesteaks and great atmosphere!

Annapolis Ice Cream Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Market House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern

No reviews yet

Annapolis Maryland has an abundance of historical locations. From the oldest Statehouse in the union to the landing place of Kunte Kinte. Annapolis has history covered. So, of course the town’s favorite bar and grill is is deeply embedded in the history of the city as well as the United States itself. In fact, you might argue that the history piled in every brick of the building is what makes O’Brien’s so good.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston