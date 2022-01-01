Go
Light House Bistro

The Light House Bistro gives people with employment barriers the opportunity to learn while developing a resume and earning a living wage. We are a social enterprise created by The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center to further train culinary students that have graduated from our workforce development and other partnering programs. Light House Bistro serves our community by creating a warm, fun atmosphere where people can gather to eat, drink and give back to the community.ome in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

202 West Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)

Popular Items

BUCKET OF HAND CUT FRIES$6.00
with house spice, garlic aioli
Side of Bacon$4.00
Vanilla Pancakes$8.00
2 Vanilla, Sweet Cream Pancakes served with butter and maple syrup
Little Sammy$7.00
One egg and your choice of cheese and meat on an English muffin
CALIFORNIA WRAP$13.00
scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, tomato, cheddar, avocado, with home fries
Bistro Breakfast$11.00
2 eggs* your way, toast, home fries, choice of bacon, sausage or ham
SMOKED SALMON AVO TOAST$14.50
Multigrain Toast with Fresh Avocado and Tomato with Smoked Salmon, Capers and Shallots
Latte$3.50
BISTRO CLUB$13.00
cranberry-pecan chicken salad, tomato, bacon, greens, on multigrain baguette, hand cut fries
PULLED CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
avocado, tomatoes, greens, quinoa, pistachios, lemon, olive oil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

202 West Street

Annapolis MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

