Go
Toast

Lemongrass Too

Come in and enjoy!!

SALADS

2625 housley rd • $$

Avg 3.7 (150 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Satay$9.95
Skewered chicken marinated, then slow grilled, served with our homemade peanut sauce and cucumber relish sauce. 4pcs
Drunken Noodle$14.95
Fresh wide rice noodles, sauteed with chili, garlic, basil leaves, bell peppers, onion and tomatoes
Spice level 2/4
Panang Curry$16.50
Sweet creamy coconut based red curry with kaffir lime leaves, peanut sauce, broccoli, snow peas, green beans, zucchini, carrots, napa, and baby corn
*contains fish sauce*
Spice level 1/4
*this item cannot be made vegan*
Green Curry$15.95
Spicy green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers, basil leaves, and chopped galangal and rhizome
*contains fish sauce*
Spice level 2/4
*this item cannot be made vegan*
Ka Pow$15.50
Fresh chili, bell peppers, and Thai sweet basil leaves in our chef's oyster sauce
Spice level 2/4
Pad See Iew$14.95
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, garlic and egg in a soybean and oyster sauce
Ka Pow Fried Rice$15.50
Thai street stir-fried rice with fresh sweet basil, bell peppers, chopped fresh chilis and garlic in our chef's seasoning
Spice level 2/4
Crispy Green Beans$9.95
Fresh green beans, lightly battered in our tempura batter and deep fried until crispy. Finished with a Thai five spice, garlic and fresh chili sauce
Spice level: 1/4
Pad Thai$14.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce
*GF*
Spring Rolls$6.95
Crispy vegetable spring rolls deep - fried and served with our sweet and sour sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2625 housley rd

Annapolis MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Club 164

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

Great Times. Well Crafted.

Cheeburger Cheeburger

No reviews yet

Voted Best Burger by Washington Post
•100%All-Natural Angus Beef
• Fresh Never Frozen
• Hand Spun Edy's Milkshakes
•Fresh Cut Frys
•Homemade Onion Rings

Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Pasticcio is born with the idea to creat always fresh and made to order Italia food using the best quality products on the market.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston