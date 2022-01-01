Chili in
Amarillo
/
Amarillo
/
Chili
Amarillo restaurants that serve chili
Chop Chop Rice
3300 S Coulter Suite #1, Amarillo
No reviews yet
Sweet Chili
Spicy Chili Paste
More about Chop Chop Rice
Jorge's Tacos Garcia
1100 S Ross, Amarillo
No reviews yet
Chili con Queso
$6.49
More about Jorge's Tacos Garcia
NOODLES
Chop Chop Rice
2818 Wolflin, amarillo
Avg 4.7
(677 reviews)
Sweet Chili
Spicy Chili Paste
More about Chop Chop Rice
Browse other tasty dishes in Amarillo
Salmon
Nachos
Boneless Wings
Pepperoni Rolls
Chicken Salad
Burritos
Lobsters
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Amarillo to explore
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Roswell
No reviews yet
Canyon
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Dumas
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Guymon
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dumas
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Guymon
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(49 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston