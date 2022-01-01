Go
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

Your PREMIER Sports Club in Howard-Suamico and around northeastern Wisconsin!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2555 Lineville Rd. • $$

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)

Popular Items

The Clubhouse$11.99
Sliced smoked turkey, ham, double smoked bacon with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough bread.
Fresh Lake Perch
Anduzzi’s hand breaded fresh lake perch fried golden brown and served with coleslaw, marble rye bread, tartar sauce and choice of side.
Traditional Chicken Wings$11.99
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wing sauces include, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Dry Rub, Tangy Carolina Gold, Anduzzi's Fusion, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo and Inferno.
Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich$12.99
Shaved sirloin steak with sauteed red onion, mushrooms, green and red peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese and our Spotted Cow beer cheese. All stuffed into a hoagie bun.
Hand Breaded Cod$14.99
Premium, hand breaded North Atlantic cod fillets served with coleslaw, marble rye bread, tartar sauce and choice of side.
Ranch$0.75
Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheeses and bacon with ranch dressing rolled in a garden vegetable wrap.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Boneless chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing in a garden vegetable wrap.
BYO Burger$10.99
Flame-grilled burger or chicken breast with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.
Boneless Chicken Wings$11.99
Boneless chicken wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wing sauces include, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Dry Rub, Tangy Carolina Gold, Anduzzi's Fusion, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo and Inferno.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2555 Lineville Rd.

Green Bay WI

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

