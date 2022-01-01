Go
Andy's Fish House

Come in and enjoy!

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

1229 1st St • $$

Avg 4.8 (333 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Piece Halibut and Chips$22.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries
6 Piece Alaskan Cod and Chips$28.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries
Andy's Famous Chowder Bread Bowl$10.00
White New England Chowder in Sourdough Bowl
Oyster Shooters$3.00
Halibut Taco$7.00
Cabbage, Avocado sauce and Chipotle Sauce
3 Piece Alaskan Cod and Chips$15.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries
Andy's Famous Chowder Bowl$7.00
White New England Chowder
Andy's Famous Chowder Cup$5.00
White New England Chowder
Alaskan True Cod Taco$7.00
Tarter and Pico de Gallo
Prawn Taco$7.00
Cabbage, Avocado sauce and Pineapple Habanero
Intimate
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

1229 1st St

Snohomish WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
