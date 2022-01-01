Andy's Fish House
Come in and enjoy!
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
1229 1st St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1229 1st St
Snohomish WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Oxford Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
Trails End is a family friendly restaurant featuring a Northwest themed menu and a delicious selection of Craft Beer!
Hops n Drops
Hops n Drops "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Come in and enjoy!