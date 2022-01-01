Snohomish American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Snohomish
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
2811 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish
|Popular items
|Blazing Onion Burger
|$13.19
Piled high with caramelized onions, Tillamook white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$12.59
Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
|SW Chicken Salad
|$13.99
All-natural chicken breast, fresh greens, black beans, diced tomato, corn tortilla strips, shredded jack and cheddar, house made salsa ranch dressing. Topped with jalapenos, avocado, diced red pepper, green onion, cilantro. Served with a side of housemade salsa.
More about Andy's Fish House
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Andy's Fish House
1229 1st St, Snohomish
|Popular items
|3 Piece Halibut and Chips
|$22.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries
|Andy's Famous Chowder Cup
|$5.00
White New England Chowder
|Halibut Taco
|$7.00
Cabbage, Avocado sauce and Chipotle Sauce
More about Oxford Saloon
Oxford Saloon
913 1st Street, Snohomish
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$16.00
|Mushroom Swiss
|$15.00
|Prosciutto Mac and Cheese
|$16.00
More about Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
511 Maple Ave, Snohomish
|Popular items
|Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Southern buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered in a sweet and smokey honey BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted French roll with honey mustard, pickled red onion & shredded cabbage
|Beef Stroganoff
|$24.00
Tender filet mignon tips, sautéed onion, mushroom & egg noodles in a sour cream sauce
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Brussels sprouts fried and tossed with honey, bacon bits, and red pepper flakes
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2529 Bickford B Ave, Snohomish
|Popular items
|DELUXE BURGER
|$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
|TONY'S BBQ MAC
|$14.50
An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.