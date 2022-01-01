Snohomish American restaurants you'll love

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits image

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

2811 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blazing Onion Burger$13.19
Piled high with caramelized onions, Tillamook white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Classic Cheeseburger$12.59
Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
SW Chicken Salad$13.99
All-natural chicken breast, fresh greens, black beans, diced tomato, corn tortilla strips, shredded jack and cheddar, house made salsa ranch dressing. Topped with jalapenos, avocado, diced red pepper, green onion, cilantro. Served with a side of housemade salsa.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Andy's Fish House image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Andy's Fish House

1229 1st St, Snohomish

Avg 4.8 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Piece Halibut and Chips$22.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries
Andy's Famous Chowder Cup$5.00
White New England Chowder
Halibut Taco$7.00
Cabbage, Avocado sauce and Chipotle Sauce
More about Andy's Fish House
Oxford Saloon image

 

Oxford Saloon

913 1st Street, Snohomish

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Dip$16.00
Mushroom Swiss$15.00
Prosciutto Mac and Cheese$16.00
More about Oxford Saloon
Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant

511 Maple Ave, Snohomish

Avg 4.3 (1164 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Southern buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered in a sweet and smokey honey BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted French roll with honey mustard, pickled red onion & shredded cabbage
Beef Stroganoff$24.00
Tender filet mignon tips, sautéed onion, mushroom & egg noodles in a sour cream sauce
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Brussels sprouts fried and tossed with honey, bacon bits, and red pepper flakes
More about Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2529 Bickford B Ave, Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (4249 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
DELUXE BURGER$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
TONY'S BBQ MAC$14.50
An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
More about Hops n Drops

