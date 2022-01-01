Fish and chips in Snohomish
Snohomish restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
2811 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish
|Fish & Chips
|$16.19
Hand battered wild caught cod fillets, served with coleslaw, choice of side & house made tarter.
More about Andy's Fish House
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Andy's Fish House
1229 1st St, Snohomish
|1 Piece Fish-n-Chips
|$5.50
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2529 Bickford B Ave, Snohomish
|4PC-FISH & CHIPS
|$17.75
Four pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
|3PC-FISH & CHIPS
|$18.25
Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
|KIDS FISH & CHIPS
|$6.75