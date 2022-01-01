Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Snohomish

Snohomish restaurants
Snohomish restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

2811 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.19
Hand battered wild caught cod fillets, served with coleslaw, choice of side & house made tarter.
Andy's Fish House image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Andy's Fish House

1229 1st St, Snohomish

Avg 4.8 (333 reviews)
Takeout
1 Piece Fish-n-Chips$5.50
Oxford Saloon image

 

Oxford Saloon

913 1st Street, Snohomish

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish and Chips
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2529 Bickford B Ave, Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (4249 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4PC-FISH & CHIPS$17.75
Four pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
3PC-FISH & CHIPS$18.25
Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
KIDS FISH & CHIPS$6.75
