Chicken sandwiches in Snohomish

Go
Snohomish restaurants
Toast

Snohomish restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant

511 Maple Ave, Snohomish

Avg 4.3 (1164 reviews)
Takeout
Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Southern buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered in a sweet and smokey honey BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted French roll with honey mustard, pickled red onion & shredded cabbage
Beef Stroganoff$24.00
Tender filet mignon tips, sautéed onion, mushroom & egg noodles in a sour cream sauce
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Brussels sprouts fried and tossed with honey, bacon bits, and red pepper flakes
More about Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Snohomish

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Snohomish to explore

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston