Angelo's Italian Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

155 Toney Penna Drive

Popular Items

Side Meatball$5.00
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$9.50
12" Thin & Crispy$12.00
Gluten Free$16.00
Mona Lisa$19.50
Grilled chicken mixed with penne alla vodka. BELLISIMO!
Gorgonzola$9.00
Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucmber, black olives
16" Thin & Crispy$15.00
"World Famous" Pepperoni Bread$10.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella
16" Gourmet$15.00
Garlic Rolls$3.50
Homemade dough, baked and covered in olive oil and garlic butter (6 to an order)
Location

Jupiter FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
