Annie's Family Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
33427 Plymouth Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
33427 Plymouth Rd
Livonia MI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pita Way - Livonia
The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.
Buddy's Pizza
Come on in and enjoy!
Thomas's Dining
Come in and enjoy!
Krispy's Fish & Chicken
We are a fried fish and chicken place offering the best fried chicken in Westland. Chicken is always fresh and never frozen and we offer a variety of sides, combos, seafood, and a variety of lunch specials from salads to our famous fried foods seasoned with our famous lemon pepper.