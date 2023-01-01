Antilogy - Center Grove
Open today 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
5867 North State Road 135, Greenwood IN 46143
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
75 North Baldwin Street - Pizza & Libations
No Reviews
75 North Baldwin Street Bargersville, IN 46106
View restaurant
13 South Baldwin Street - Taxman Bargersville
No Reviews
13 South Baldwin Street Bargersville, IN 46106
View restaurant
Don Cuervo Tacos & Brews - 3113 w. Smith Valley Rd.
No Reviews
3113 w. Smith Valley Rd. Greenwood, IN 46143
View restaurant
Don Cuervo - Greenwood - 4800 West Smith Valley Road
No Reviews
4800 West Smith Valley Road Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurant