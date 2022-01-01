Go
Taxman Bargersville is a gastronomic destination and tap room that shares a building with the award winning Taxman Brewing Co. Our culinary team is committed to artfully pairing the highest quality local ingredients with house-made craft beers and wine. Our seasonally evolving menu features fresh interpretations on familiar favorites, local grass-fed beef burgers and Belgian inspired double fried fries (“frites” as they say in Belgium).

13 South Baldwin Street

PRETZEL + BEER CHEESE$14.00
jumbo soft pretzel, Hop Audit beer cheese, Qualified mustard (V)
NACHOS$15.00
Hop Audit beer cheese, queso fresco, calabaza crema, Deduction bbq, jalapeno, cilantro (V)
CLASSIC BURGER$16.00
Bargersville IN

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Dale's Family Restaurant 2- Franklin

Family restaurant that serves home style favorites for breakfast and lunch. Open daily from 7AM to 3PM.

Don Cuervo Tacos & Brews

Come for the tacos, Stay for the Brews!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0359

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Main & Madison Market Cafe

No reviews yet

We serve scrumptious artisan pastries and hand-crafted foods to delight! Lavazza coffee, lattes, and other house-made coffee specialties.

