MashCraft Brewing

1140 IN-135 • $

Avg 4.5 (234 reviews)

Popular Items

Growler Last Light$14.00
Blood Orange IPA
Bullet Last Light$9.00
Blood Orange IPA
Bullet CL$6.00
Kolsch
Growler IPA$9.75
American IPA
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with spinach, red onion, Monterey jack cheese, and ranch, wrapped in a flour or jalapeno cheese tortilla. Served with House-Made Potato Chips.
Growler Ginger Snap$12.00
American IPA, Our local IPA returns this year with the special hop blend from Indy High Bines and Howe Farms with Pale Malt and Wheat from Sugar Creek Malt. Enjoy bold citrus and herbal hop notes with a hint of melon.
Growler Gold$9.75
American Blonde Ale
Growler Red$9.75
American Amber Ale
BBQ Pulled Pork Panini$9.25
Pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce, diced red onions, roasted red peppers, topped with a blend of mozzarella and provolone, and a hot sauce drizzle. Served with house-made potato chips.
Pretzel$5.50
A warm, salted soft pretzel served with your choice of spicy brown mustard or housemade beer cheese dip.
Seating
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1140 IN-135

Greenwood IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
