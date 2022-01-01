Go
The NY Slice

An authentic taste of New York with slices so big you gotta fold 'em!

PIZZA • PASTA

1201 Greenwood Park E Dr • $$

Avg 4 (386 reviews)

Popular Items

Garden Salad$5.29
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olives, red onions, green bell peppers and mozzarella. Served with a Parmesan baked bread stick and your choice of house-made dressing.
10" Pizza$9.99
This’ll take you back to Brooklyn, da Bronx or wherever it was you got lost in da city and had the best pizza you ever had--up until now.
Breadstix$3.99
Cannoli$3.59
Calzone$6.99
Ya gonna score wit dis one! Like a football cut in half! A big, golden pizza dough turnover filled wit’ ricotta and Mozzarella cheeses and any other fillings you want.
Da Big Slice$2.99
Da authentic New York thin crust slice. Fold it in half and eat it like a true blue New Yawker. Build your custom slice with your choice of toppings.
Roni-Stix$3.59
20" Pizza$16.99
This’ll take you back to Brooklyn, da Bronx or wherever it was you got lost in da city and had the best pizza you ever had--up until now.
Gahlic Knots$3.99
Des are da best! Think I'm kiddin' youse? Try me. Six knots served with a side of marinara or cheese sauce.
16" Pizza$14.99
This’ll take you back to Brooklyn, da Bronx or wherever it was you got lost in da city and had the best pizza you ever had--up until now.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

1201 Greenwood Park E Dr

Greenwood IN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

