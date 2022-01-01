Go
ANZO

970 N CONGRESS AVE #K130

Popular Items

Kids Meal$6.95
1 Base, 1/2 Protein, 1 Spread, 1 Sauce, Pita Crisps
Wraps$9.95
Base - Choose 2 | Protein - Choose 1 | Veggies - Choose 1 | Toppings - Choose Any | Warm Sauces & Dressings - Choose 2
2 Grape Leaves ( V, GF)$1.95
Spread Sampler w/ Crisps$6.00
1 Kubba Empanada$2.85
Bowls$10.95
Base - Choose 2 | Protein - Choose 1 | Veggies - Choose 1 | Toppings - Choose Any | Warm Sauces & Dressings - Choose 2
Quinoa Soup 8oz$3.50
4pc Falafel (V, GF)$5.00
Crisps (V)$1.85
Fountain Beverages$2.59
Location

BOYNTON BEACH FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
