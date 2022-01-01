ANZO
Come in and enjoy!
970 N CONGRESS AVE #K130
Popular Items
Location
970 N CONGRESS AVE #K130
BOYNTON BEACH FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Brass Tap
With over 100 bottled beers, 80 beers on draft, fine wines, and delicious menu items, we are the number one destination for craft beer lovers seeking an upscale experience in Boynton Beach and all of South Florida. Our constantly rotating draft menu offers a rare selection of craft beers that you won’t find anywhere else.
The Poke Company
The Poké Company is a fast casual restaurant where you build your own bowl. Eat-in or take it to go!
Lemongrass- Boynton Beach
Come in and enjoy!
Pho 79 IV
Vietnamese Restaurant in Boynton Beach