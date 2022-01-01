Go
Toast

Ardmore Music Hall

Offering some of the best dining options on the Main Line, Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft has cultivated another culinary destination in the heart of the Ardmore Music Hall, one of Philadelphia’s most popular live music venues. Drawing inspiration from Central America, Chef Biff Gottehrer has brought his award-winning skills to this nationally recognized venue, allowing concert goers the opportunity to experience unforgettable performances coupled with mouth-watering delicacies. Whether it’s house-carved pork belly tacos with pineapple salsa, or Chef’s own vegan-meat burritos, there is an adventure to be had in every carefully created dish. And, although you may not be able to take your favorite band home after their performance at Ardmore Music Hall, you can find Ondawood takeout available 6 days a week...even when there isn’t a show! We’re here to tantalize your senses

23 East Lancaster Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Soft Pretzel$5.00
1 soft pretzel, dusted with sea salt w/ Cheese Sauce
Carnitas Burrito$12.00
Salsa Trio$9.00
Salsa Roja, Salsa Verde, & Pico de Gallo
Beet Caesar$9.00
1/2 Chicken$17.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Wiz, Calabrian Chili, Bleu Cheese
Vegan Burrito$12.00
with rice, beans, avocado, cheese, & crema
Crispy Rock Shrimp$16.00
Avocado, Chive, Sweet Chili
Surf & Turf$16.00
Founders Unraveled IPA$7.00
See full menu

Location

23 East Lancaster Ave

Ardmore PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fermentaria

No reviews yet

Fermentaria General Store Open from 12-8pm every day of the week!!
Check back soon for Taproom hours!

Tired Hands Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buena Vista Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant

No reviews yet

We've been serving Japanese & Thai Food in the neighborhood for over 25 years!
The Secret? We keep it simple and fresh.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston