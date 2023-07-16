Autana Authentic Venezuelan Food 6 station rd
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info
Autana draws from our traditional family recipes, combining Caribbean and Latin flavors in simple but savory dishes that stand on their own way. We are proud to offer you the highest quality homemade style Venezuelan food, and want you to be part of our table while we share our culture and traditions with you through our craft.
Location
6 station road, ardmore, PA 19003
